Her Husband Didn’t Make Any Effort On Mother’s Day, So She Plans To Give Him A Taste Of His Own Medicine

AITA for wanting to treat Father’s Day the same way my husband treated Mother’s Day? I (30sF) am a stay-at-home mom of a 5-year-old and an 11-month-old. I’m currently pregnant. My due date is in September. My husband is currently out of work due to health issues.

He recently went on a fishing trip with his dad. I had no problem with that, it’s something he loves. But he promised to be home early Sunday so we could spend Mother’s Day together.

I spent Saturday cleaning the house. I also prepped sides for the ribs he said he’d make. I was really looking forward to just relaxing. I wanted to feel appreciated.

Instead, he didn’t show up until 2:30 pm. By then, I had taken care of the kids. I made all the food and cooked the ribs myself.

When he got home, he was upset I was being distant. He gave me a gift that he had me pick up. It’s an ice maker, something he also wanted. He thought that should smooth everything over.

Then he invited his parents over to watch hockey. I hated that, so I asked him to change it. He didn’t lift a finger the rest of the day.

This isn’t new behavior. I’m usually the last person he considers. I handle the kids, the house, everything, but when it comes to me, it’s like the bare minimum is “enough.”

I’m feeling hurt and frustrated. Part of me wants to do the same thing on Father’s Day. I want to make a point. Would I be a jerk if I did?

