Her Husband Hid The Fact That Their Landlord Is His Mother, So She Stopped Paying Her Share Of The Rent

Transparency is a foundation of a strong marriage.

When it comes to paying rent, would you consider it fair to split the bill 50/50 with your spouse? What if someone in your spouse’s family owned the apartment? Would that change things?

This woman recently found out that her mother-in-law is their landlord.

Her husband hid the fact from her for two years.

She’s pretty upset about it but also wondering if she’s overreacting.

Read the full story below.

AITAH for finding out I’ve been unknowingly paying rent to my husband and his mom for TWO YEARS? I (31F) have been married to Brian (33M) for two years. Right after the wedding, we moved into an apartment. He said it was a “great deal” from a family friend. We agreed to split rent and utilities 50/50 to keep things “equal.”

This woman has been paying $700 for half of the rent.

We were starting fresh, and we wanted to avoid money fights. So, I’ve been sending him $700/month. That’s just for the rent this whole time.

Until she found out her husband and his mom own the place.

Three days ago, at a barbecue, I overheard his mom talking. She was going on about how “it’s nice getting rent from Brian’s place,” and how smart they were to keep it in the family, she added. Turns out his mom owns the apartment, and Brian’s on the deed, too.

His reaction when confronted was upsetting.

I had no idea. He never told me. He just let me keep paying rent for two years just like a clueless roommate. When I confronted him, he said I “never asked.” He said that I’m overreacting because we weren’t overpaying.

She felt blindsided.

But I feel completely blindsided. It’s not just the money, it’s the secrecy. I told him I won’t keep paying until we talk about a fair setup. Now, he’s acting like I’m the problem. AITA?

A good marriage requires honestly, and her husband misled her on purpose.

Omission of truth is also lying.

