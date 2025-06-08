Her Husband Keeps Pressuring Her To Let Him Use Her Credit Card, But He Has A Lot Of Debt And She’s Not Into That

Immigrating is full of complications and stress.

AITA for not letting my husband with $13k debt have access to my credit card

My husband and I keep getting into arguments over money, especially getting him onto my credit card as an authorized user. I’ve got a 0 credit score because I immigrated here to the U.S.

It’s making life very hard.

I only just managed to open a line of credit. I wasn’t even able to finance a car without huge interest on it (only one bank accepted me) so I’m still without a car. He has not been good with his credit history, racking up $13k of debt with Amex before we had met, which he has yet to pay off. I suggested to him he should see if he can improve it with a credit builder loan but I am not comfortable with him being on my credit card or having my CC details in his phone.

But they aren’t on the same page.

He responds that married couples should be sharing assets and building credit together? Is it a given that spouses should have shared credit? Because I’m trying to establish my own credit history I cannot risk a bad credit score if he racks up debt without the means of paying it off. At the same time I feel guilty because he did support me when I wasn’t able to work before I got employment authorization. AITA for protecting my own interests?

