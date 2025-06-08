Her Husband Made Her Pancakes For Mother’s Day, But Left All The Dirty Dishes In The Sink

A good relationship requires healthy communication. But it isn’t always easy.

In this case, a woman asked her husband to wash the dishes, but he said he was already going to and didn’t like that she was asking him to.

It was Mother’s Day and she just wanted a day free from worry, but now she’s worried she’s in the wrong for asking him about the dishes.

Read the full story and see what happened.

AITA for asking my husband to wash the dishes? Yesterday, my husband wanted to cook breakfast for me for Mother’s Day. He got up pretty early to make the pancakes I requested. I hadn’t been feeling well since Friday and loafed in bed a while before going to the kitchen.

She was enjoying Mother’s Day, as she should.

When I got there, he had ingredients on the counter and was looking up recipes online. He said he wanted to make a low-carb/keto pancake recipe that aligns with the diet I’m following. I told him not to worry about making them keto, I would be ok with regular pancakes for one day. He fumbled around in the kitchen and pantry to look for more ingredients. I watched him for a bit while I made myself some tea.

He could offer to make her tea, but he was struggling a bit with the pancakes.

I helped him find baking soda and baking powder while I was there. Once my tea was ready, I took it upstairs to our bedroom to drink and then took a nap. I slept for ~1.5 hours, took a shower, and returned downstairs to have breakfast. My husband was sitting on the couch watching soccer and our kids were playing. I went to the kitchen to serve myself pancakes.

Then she noticed something.

I asked my husband if the kids had eaten, and he said yes. As I was getting the pancakes, I noticed that the sink was full of dishes. I asked my husband if he could wash them. My husband got really upset. He told me I shouldn’t ask him to do things that I know he will do without me asking. He also said that he had just sat down after spending hours cooking for me, and it’s inconsiderate for me to expect him to just hop into doing the next chore.

Apparently, he just wanted to rest after the laborious chore of making pancakes, but she felt something was off.

He said that he planned on washing the dishes, but now doesn’t want to do them anymore. He said the least I could do was acknowledge his efforts in making the pancakes. I looked at him in the eye and said please don’t ruin my Mother’s Day. I already didn’t feel well and I didn’t understand why he was reacting that way.

Things reached a boiling point.

This turned into a big lingering argument and I still don’t understand what I did wrong. My husband has essentially told me that I am bossy and want things done my way. I tried to explain that there is nothing wrong with me asking for the dishes to be washed. I only asked because there was something that I needed to use the sink for later.

She just wanted a hassle-free day.

I washed the dishes last on Friday night, there were dishes left over from Saturday, but I wasn’t demanding that they be done right that second. Furthermore, it was Mother’s Day, he promised that I could rest and he would take care of everything. I don’t think I asked for too much, but maybe I was ungrateful and dismissive of his efforts in cooking and handling our young kids alone for most of the morning. AITA?

“For most of the morning”? Upset because she asked about dirty dishes? *Checks notes* On Mother’s Day?

Maybe she should have taken the entire week off to facilitate his finding a reason to be upset.

