Her Husband’s Stepmom Told Her She Shouldn’t Wear The Family Color For A Family Event, So She Decided Not To Go To The Party At All

Some family gatherings can be filled with drama.

Imagine being invited to a family reunion where everyone was supposed to wear a specific color, but since you were part of the family by marriage you didn’t have to wear that color. Would you wear the color anyway, choose a different color, or feel like you were being left out?

This woman and her husband were invited by his stepmother to a family event, and she was told by the stepmom that she doesn’t have to wear the family color.

Now she doesn’t even want to go to the event. Is she overreacting?

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for not going to my STEP MIL’s parents anniversary party? My husband (28M) and I (28F) got an invitation months ago. It’s to his stepmom’s (SM) parents’ 50th anniversary party. We were invited after we made up with his family. Before that, we haven’t been in contact for about 4 years. There’s too much history to disclose here.

They tell us we have to be there since we’re part of the family again and it’ll be our big debut of a “reunited family.”

Her husband’s stepmother told him to wear a specific color.

We are a week away from this party. Then, the SM texts my husband. She gave him the specific color he is to wear. Mind you, we had already bought our attire since we were given so much anticipation.

But she was told she doesn’t have to wear that color.

My husband proceeds to question if I have a color because he’s been assigned one. She replied no, and that I could wear whatever I wanted. I got upset because that felt like I wasn’t a part of the family.

She expressed that she felt excluded.

The SM ends up texting me. She said that I could wear the color, too, if i wanted only because another wife bought the family color without invitation. I declined and said that I felt excluded. I didn’t understand why I can’t wear the same color as my husband.

They explained that she is not immediate family.

She and her daughters proceeded to tell me that I’m not a grandchild, so why would I wear the family color? Well, in that case, my FIL and my husband aren’t immediate family, yet they get to wear the colors.

She told them she won’t attend the party.

It seemed to me like I wasn’t being respected. I then told them we wouldn’t attend to the party. Then, I got a backlash from the SM. “Now, you’re excluding yourself from this family event.”

She doesn’t know if she did the right thing.

Oh, so now I am family? Just not family enough to wear the family color. Am I the jerk?

The SM told her she can wear the color if she wants to, so it’s not like she can’t wear it.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user thinks she’s being childish.

This person offers some advice.

Everyone needs to grow up, says this person.

And lastly, here’s someone who supports her decision.

Color schemes don’t really matter in the grand scheme of things.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.