Her Manager Kept Making Her Life A Nightmare, And Tried Giving Her A Bad Reference After She Found A New Job. So This Departing Employee Left An Ingenious Out Of Office Email.

Some people don’t seem to be able to exercise empathy, unless someone does to them what they have been doing to others first.

In this woman’s case, her manager kept making her life more difficult than it had to be while constantly sending her unnecessary emails.

Well, when she had the opportunity, she decided to do the same to her.

Read the story and see what happened.

Enjoy all the Spam! I have worked at my former company for almost 5 years. Today is my birthday, and coincidentally my last day! My manager is a difficult person to work with. She’s conniving and sneaky and will make your life hell if you get on her bad side.

But she wasn’t afraid of a challenge.

Well, I did. She wanted me to do some illegal and unethical things, to which I refused. It caused quite the ripple effect, and cost our business and customers money and headaches. (without getting into specifics)

She refused to participate in that and wanted a way out.

About 6 months ago I started looking for jobs. Our “Daddy” company (that bought ours among others 2 years ago) had about 200 listings, and I found one that seemed tailor made for me. I applied, but had no one to follow up with. 2 months go by and they reach out to me for an interview. Not only do I get the job, it’s a 20% pay increase and 4 weeks PTO (I had 2).

Best part, it’s 100% remote! This woman would not let anyone work remote, even part time after Covid restrictions lifted.

She got what she wanted, but decided to do something before she left.

She did try to give me a bad reference, but my new manager asked me for my annual reviews for backup, so her plan failed. This really infuriated me. Today before I left, I wrote an out of office that today was my last day. Should anyone need ANYTHING, they should contact “manager” with her email. She’s going to be getting spammed with emails, the way she would spam me whenever she felt some type of way and I love it! 😂😂

She made sure she would have a way to reflect on her own behavior.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter had an idea.

Odd, indeed.

This person kind of gives her petty revenge a B+.

Almost an A!

Another reader chimes in.

Maybe, just maybe…

All these annoying emails will make her rethink how she treats others.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.