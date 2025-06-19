Her Mom Wants Her To Move Back Home To Take Care Of Her Siblings, But She’s Married Now With Her Own Kids

You can only do so much for your family members before it feels like they’re taking advantage of you.

AITA for refusing to play mum to my siblings any longer? “I (27f) and my brother (26m) are the oldest of eight kids. Six years after my brother was born, another sister was born and they just kept coming until I was fourteen when my final brother was born.

My parents were definitely far from present. My mum was emotionally unstable, spending most of her time in her room, and I also believe having children as young as she did didn’t help matters (she was 15 when I was born.) My dad was a workaholic who we maybe saw once or twice a month. During the times my dad was round, my mum would be far more hands on then she ever was when he wasn’t.

When we were kids my brother and I would look after the younger children, my mum would be up in her room and we’d keep the house running. It was us who would make dinner, do baths, and it was to the point that a couple of my siblings called me mum as they were so confused. I didn’t move out until I was 21, and the only reason I did was because I became pregnant with my oldest child and felt live I should move in with my then boyfriend. My brother had left in the years prior, with my full support by the way, but I stayed. When I finally left my dad realised how bad it was and helped the kids all while getting my mum the help she needed. The kids seemed happier, I was around every weekend to help and hang out with them due to my dad needing to work but they did have a present parent.

My mum was never present. She got out of therapy and psych wards and ended up leaving for some more wealthy man without kids. According to her, it was finally time for her to put herself first. But for the last six years in that house the kids have had a parent and have not been raised by children trying to play adult.

Six months ago, my dad passed away. He passed away in a car crash and honestly I was devastated. We hadn’t been close growing up but he was close with the younger kids and in the last few years I had grown fond of the guy. But because of this my mum came back, with her new partner. She seemed sort of glad that my dad was gone, she could finally actually marry her partner. But it also meant the kids were her responsibility.

Ever since my mum has come home she has tried to persuade me to move back home and take care of the kids. I’ve said no every time. Maybe if this had been five years ago my answer would have been different, but I’m now married and have three children who I refuse to move into that house. I‘ve met up with my brother and I know that he’s been getting similar calls and texts. And I’m so so mad about it. We gave up our childhoods to look after kids that weren’t even ours, we became parents before we hit puberty, but we grew up. We got ourselves jobs and a life and now she wants to take more, it’s ridiculous.

She had found every single insult to call me ever since, “****” is a very common one as well as “you self righteous little *****”. I don’t know what to say anymore, I’m just so tired. My husband agrees with me, but doesn’t really know what else we can say. I’m just worried for the kids. Even though I only ever birthed three children, in my mind I have nine. I’m honestly not sure what to do or just how to make her stop. Four of the kids still live in that house, and even though I know that my mother is not living with them I feel so guilty for just leaving them there. I feel I need to fight for them.”

It’s sad that she had to be a parent to her siblings, but it’s not her responsibility to continue to raise her siblings as if they’re her own children.

It sounds like she went above and beyond FOR YEARS.

