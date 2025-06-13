Her Nasty Coworker Is A Friend Of The Boss, And The Rest Of The Staff Is Sick Of Her Unfair Advantages

When some workers get benefits that others don’t, bad vibes at work are inevitable.

But if you change that, does it reduce the tension?

Not necessarily, as the worker in this story found out.

Check out what happened.

AITA for voting against my colleague?

I work with ten other people. This post is about one of them, Karen. Karen has three children, all under seven, with her husband, Ken. A few years back, before I started working in this place, she came to an arrangement with our boss: given that she doesn’t have any help from extended family, she is allowed to chose her own working hours.

It’s far from workplace harmony.

She always choses mornings, works 4 hours and she is gone, and we are all left to pick up her slack. She always get priority in choosing annual leave and such. She calls last minute to say she’s not coming and we are expected to be ready to cover for her. She’s a nasty person to everybody, taking advantage of the fact that she’s friend with our boss. Until a month ago. We have now changed our boss and the new one asked us – all of us – if we were fine with this past arrangements. Me and my other colleague said no. We want no more of this. Her having children is not our responsibility – given also that she is not the only one in the office having them.

The news didn’t go over well…

We conceded that she gets to chose three days a week and that’s it. I personally think it’s pretty reasonable. But that’s it. She was fuming and for some reason, she thinks it’s my fault and has been acting all cold with me, cutting me when I’m talking and telling me REPEATEDLY that I shouldn’t have voted against her, since I’m a feminist and feminists do not go against mothers. My coworkers say I should ignore her, but now even her husband chimed in with private messages on Facebook saying I’m keeping her from her children and costing them money in childcare. I’m now feeling guilty. AITA?

Here is what people are saying.

