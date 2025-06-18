Her Parents Refused To Help With A Return Flight For Her Sister’s Funeral, And That Means She Won’t Be Able To Attend

Grief is hard enough without added guilt and pressure from family.

So, what would you do if you could not afford to attend a loved one’s funeral and your family refused to help, then tried to shame you for not being there? Would you keep trying to find a way there? Or would you just accept that you probably won’t be able to make it?

In the following story, one sibling faces this very dilemma after their sister’s unexpected passing. Here’s the whole story.

AITA for not being able to make it to my sister’s funeral I… guess I’m not going to my big sister’s funeral. I could afford the ticket there, but with rent and the fact that I just finished working on my car, I couldn’t afford a ticket back. I have a good job, but I just started a week ago. I asked my dad for help with the return flight, and he said, “God will provide.”

Tired of playing her parents’ games, she decided not to go.

I asked my mom for assistance, and she tried to use the funeral to shame me, saying things like “everyone is traveling,” and “you had time to prepare.” Mind you, my parents are recently divorced and have been playing this “ask the other parent” game my whole life. I’m 30 now. My big sister went missing in January, and her body was found in March. We didn’t have the funeral date and time until this month. AITA?

Wow! What a sad situation for everyone.

