Her Sister Asked Her For A Big Favor For Her Boyfriend, But After Talking To Her Husband They Decided They Couldn’t Help

Some jobs have interesting requirements besides just being qualified for the job.

What would you do if your job required you to live in the state where your job was located but you lived in another state? Would you lie about your address, move to the state where your job was located, or look for a different job?

In today’s story, one woman asks her sister for help with a job situation like this, and now the sister is left wondering if she made a big mistake.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not letting me sisters boyfriend use my address for work Much like the title states – my sister has been dating this guy for over a year. They met while she was away for work and he recently moved to her home state where she lives. He got his own apartment while she lives at home and is working on her house to be finished and will eventually be moving in with her. His job is in the next state over. About 20 minutes from from his apartment but in a different state. One of the requirements for him to take this job was for him to work in the city / state the office was in.

She gave her sister some advice.

Before he even moved here I suggested to her that he should get a place in the city so it was closer to work. ( he currently doesn’t have a car and is ubering to work when she doesn’t give him rides on her way to and from work ) I told her that the city would be a nice place to live during this time in a new location and easier for him to get around since it’s a city with tons of public transportation and city bikes to rent. She told me that he would rather be in her state cause it’s closer to her ( about 15 minutes ) Well here we are to the title.

Her sister asked her for a big favor.

I recently talked to her for over an hour on the phone during her long drive home and right after we hung up she sent me a text asking is he could just our address for work. I texted her back and told her to call me cause obvi this isn’t a casual txt convo. When I asked why he needed to use our address instead of his apartment, that’s when she told me about the requirement that was in place for him to take the job and that he was suppose to be in the state of his office. Apparently he is currently trying to get transfer to the office in the state he lives in but who knows how long this would take / if it will happen and he just needs the address to have his insurance card sent to and use for work.

She talked to her husband about it, and they reached a decision.

I explained that I needed to talk with my husband about this and would get back to her. Well after talking to my husband he was completely against this idea because WE HAVENT EVEN MET THIS PERSON and that if he’s using our address then his w2 could be sent here and could cause issues for us with paper fraud in the future. Yes, I haven’t met my sister boyfriend nor have I even talked with him on the phone. I have been trying to coordinate dates for us to meet but she is currently working 6 days a week and is very busy. On her one day off, they spend time together and she takes him to run errands cause he doesn’t have a car.

She told her sister what they decided.

I called her back and explain that we wished we could help but don’t feel comfortable letting him, who is basically a stranger to us use our address for work. I voiced my husband’s concerns with future taxes and that we were worried it could be an issue for us in the future. She told us that she understands and it was okay but I’m left feeling like she is mad at us and that he could potential lose this job for not following the requirements. So Reddit am I the jerk or as we just paranoid and overreacting to a simply require?

