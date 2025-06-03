Her Sister Didn’t Invite Her To A Birthday Party, And She Thinks It Is Because She Is Currently Having Money Problems

When you are doing well financially, it is good to help your family where you can.

What would you do if, when you were in a tight spot with money, your sister didn’t invite you to celebrations that she normally would have?

That is what the woman in this story is experiencing, and she isn’t sure if she should confront her sister about it or just let it go.

WIBTA if I confronted my sister about not inviting me to our mom’s birthday dinner? I’m going through a bit of a financial rough patch, but expecting to have everything fixed and back to normal by the end of the year. Prior to this rough patch, my husband and I were not hurting for money at all.

It is nice to help people when you can.

This meant that we did a lot of things to spoil our families, my sister and mother benefitted greatly. Very nice gifts for Christmas and birthdays, fancy dinners and hotels for special occasions, that sort of thing. My sister even lived with us expense free for almost a year. I just found last week that my designer prescription glasses that i got as a gift from a friend that went missing 3 years ago were stolen by her when I found them on the countertop in her apartment(she doesn’t know that I know, she wasn’t home at the time and I was just picking up a power tool to borrow). I digress.

Why wouldn’t they invite her?

Anyway, my mom’s birthday is this weekend. I asked my sister if she was doing anything today because I’ll be by her house and wanted to know if we could hang out as I haven’t seen her in a while. She told me that she was busy because her and her friend(that my mom has met maybe 1 time) were going to my mom’s house about 45 minutes away to pick her up and take her to lunch.

This hurt my feelings, as I would have liked to see my mom for her birthday and any time in the past there was a special occasion I would always include my sister. My feelings were also hurt that neither my mom, who I speak to every day, nor my sister said anything to me about their plans, and my sister confirmed that my mom knew about the lunch.

Whether it is about money or not, it hurts not to be invited.

I’m especially hurt because I feel it in my bones that if I still had the money I used to, I would’ve been invited by sister AND expected to pay. I don’t expect anybody to pay for me, and nothing I have ever done for anybody has ever been with the intention that they will have to do it in return for me.

I’m glad she isn’t thinking about confronting them on Mom’s birthday.

I think I may be the AH if I say anything because it’s not my birthday, it’s not about me and I don’t really want to make it about me, but I’m just really hurt that I wasn’t included. I obviously wouldn’t say anything this weekend what with the birthday and mother’s day, and I definitely wouldn’t be confronting my mom, only my sister. So, what do you think? Do I have the right to be hurt, and would it make me the AH to say something to my sister?

I can definitely see why she is hurt, though I’m not sure if confronting her sister would be productive.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say.

