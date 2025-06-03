Her Sister Lives With Her, But Pays No Bills And Doesn’t Want To Work. Now She Wants A Loan And Her Sister Says No Way.

The “nobody wants to work anymore” meme of a few years ago was one of the most misleading, missing-the-point trends ever.

“Oh, people aren’t willing to risk their health and possibly their lives to come in for a job that mistreats them and doesn’t even pay a living wage? Must be laziness.”

That said, sometimes people really do just refuse to hold up their end.

Check out the details below and decide how you feel about this one.

AITAH for telling my sister no for asking me to lend her some money? I need some honest opinions.

Well, you’ve come to the internet, so, you’re gonna get ’em.

I work at a grocery store, and my sister used to have a job too, but she had some issues at her workplace and quit. Ever since then, she’s been staying home and doing nothing. Meanwhile, I’ve been covering all the bills, buying groceries, and making sure there’s food in the house I’ve talked to her a few times about getting a new job, but she keeps saying she doesn’t want the stress.

You can see where this is going, right?

Then yesterday, she asked me to lend her some money. I told her no and reminded her that she really needs to consider finding a job if she wants to afford her own bills. She got upset and said I insulted her. I didn’t mean it in a harsh way—I’m just tired of being the only one trying.

Which leads us back to the original question:

Was I wrong for telling her to get a job instead of just staying home?

Let’s see what the internet’s honest opinions are:

Offense intended.

My way or the highway.

Basically:

If by “stress” she means some debilitating form of mental suffering, then that should be addressed.

Otherwise, she needs to hit the pavement.

Either way, loans aren’t sustainable for either of you.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.