Her Sister-in-Law Demanded Money For A Meal After She Couldn’t Go to Her Wedding, So She Screenshotted The Texts And Put Them On Facebook To Embarrass Her

In-laws…

Some are great, most are so-so, and then there are the ones who make everyone cringe…

And this woman’s sister-in-law definitely falls into the last category!

She took to Reddit to ask if she was a jerk after her sister-in-law came at her with a strange request.

Read on and see if you think she did anything wrong!

AITA for posting screenshots of my SIL’s texts online and “making her look bad”? “I (29F) and my wife (28F) had our sons six days ago, the pregnancy was complicated and they had TTTS (Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome) which resulted in them coming early. They are currently in the Neonatal Unit and my wife and I practically live there so we can spend time with our boys. My brother and his wife got married two days ago, I didn’t want to leave my sons or my wife so I missed the wedding though I sent them their gift from us and a text wishing them a fantastic day and I thought nothing more of it.

What?!?!

Yesterday I got a text from my new sister in law explaining that because my wife and I missed the wedding she’d need us to send her £140 for our plates of food. I asked her if she was joking and she told me that she got my wife couldn’t go as she had to stay in the hospital but that I wasn’t the one who gave birth so I could have went and saved two plates of food from going to waste. I told her she was being ridiculous and asked if my brother was aware she was asking his sister for money for food, she brushed that off and said weddings were expensive and she had to try and recoup her losses and this should be between us “woman to woman”.

She was not happy about this.

Between this and her thinking I should have gone anyway I admit I lost my temper. I ended up taking screenshots of the conversation and posting it to Facebook. This shocked several people in the family and she must have gotten bombarded with messages as she told me to take it down, as I was making her look bad and people were taking it out of context and thinking she was some kind of villain. My brother called me and told me not to worry about the money that it was stupid to expect us to pay for the plates though asked me to take the post down and he’d handle it. He seemed kind of shocked by her even asking this. Did I go too far? My wife is mostly upset by our sister-in-law’s comment about how I wasn’t the one to give birth, as if it makes me less of their mother. Maybe I should have handled it better but I admit at the time I wasn’t thinking very clearly.”

Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.

She put her on blast in a major way!

And they think she deserved it.

