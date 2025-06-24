Her Sister Let Her Move In With Her Rent Free, But When She Found A Place Of Her Own, Her Sister Insisted That She Owed Her Rent

If a family member didn’t have a place to stay, would you let them move in with you rent free?

In today’s story, one woman’s sister lets her move in so that she doesn’t have to live in her car. When the woman saves up enough to move out, her sister seems to change her mind about the situation.

AITAH for feeling upset after my sister and mom demanded money from me for staying at her place? I was homeless and living in my car, staying with a friend 3 days a week. My sister didn’t want me living in my car the other 4 days, so she offered to let me stay with her. I told her I couldn’t afford much because I was trying to pay off credit cards. And she said that was fine I could just stay.

I said I’d give her what I could when I could. And she said “okay.” She never brought up rent or a specific amount. While staying there, I did all the laundry, bought her food and groceries, and would buy her things without asking her to pay me back.

I finally found a place to move into, and out of nowhere, she and my mom showed up unannounced. My mom asked how much money I’d given my sister. I said I hadn’t yet, but I planned to give her something as a thank you once I had more breathing room. They both got upset and said it was crazy I hadn’t paid her, and then said she wanted $1,050.

I was shocked. If she had a number in mind, why not tell me or text me? Instead, it felt like an ambush. Then my mom said I was being too transactional with family, but it didn’t feel fair to be guilted like that when I had communicated my situation from the start.

I got upset and just gave her all the money right then and told her I’d be moving out by the end of the week. Then everyone said I was being dramatic and didn’t need to pay it all at once but at that point, I just wanted to give her what she asked for and leave. AITA?

Her sister should’ve been up front with her from the start about an expectation of rent. Otherwise, the sister is the one being “too transactional.”

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

