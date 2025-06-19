Her Sneaky Aunt Mistakenly Ate Dog Food From Her Cabinet, And Her Aunt Ended Up Blaming Her For The Mistake

It’s best to ask before eating when you’re at someone else’s house!

What would you do if your snooping aunt accidentally ate your dog’s food thinking it was people food? Would you take responsibility for the mixup, or would you think it was completely the aunt’s fault?

This woman shares how her aunt ended up eating dog food, and she’s not sure whose fault it is or what she should do to prevent it from happening again.

Check out the full story.

AITA because my aunt ate my dog’s food accidentally and she claims I “let her”? I am 25 yo (F) and own a lil house where I live with my 1 yo medium-big dog. My kitchen is structured in a way that there is an area dedicated to my dog’s things: dog food storage, bowls, food toppers, kefirs, spoons for him, wet food, supplements, dedicated sponges to clean his bowls, basically everything that has to do with his nutrition.

This is where it gets interesting…

Among these things, I have a shelf that contains food toppers, which I sometimes add to his food to make it more palatable. These are different flavoured: sirloin, mussel, other kinds of fish, lamb, chicken… and they are in powder form and contain a little wooden spoon inside each jar. They are labelled and in the label it says what it is and what it is intended for, but there’s no dog on the label that would make it super obvious at first glance that it’s a dog item. That’s just how the brand labels products.

She did not see that coming…

My aunt (60 F) came to visit today as she needed me to do a few things for her (new phone, so she needed help setting it up). When she arrived, I saw I needed something long-ish to be able to open the compartment that would let me add the SIM card in. I told her to wait and I went to look for one. Apparently she felt thirsty so went to the kitchen for water and to snoop a bit, it seems. Harmless, haha.

UH OH…

Well when I came back I saw she was in the kitchen holding one of my dog’s jars. I didn’t think much of it, thought she was reading it because she has a dog too and she might be interested. Next thing I hear is her asking what do I use that powder for, and that it tastes quite nice. I immediately gasped and let her know I use that for my dog, it’s dog “food”. She freaked out, understandably.

That’s INSANE!

I assured her that while it’s used for dogs, it’s completely fine and safe for humans and that nothing’s going to happen to her at all. I apologised for the fact she had eaten that in my house, and she started blaming me for leaving the food toppers “there” (in a rack over my dog’s food corner, over his bowls). I told her that wasn’t fair and that while she’s welcome to anything in my house and can eat whatever she wants, she should’ve asked about it given where it was and what it was surrounded with.

She knew it wasn’t her fault!

She has now gone to my mom, other aunts, cousins and everyone who will listen to tell them how I “let her” eat a spoonful of dog powder/food/thing. I’ve gotten mix responses, from “haha, poor aunt”, to full on laughing, to “oh no that’s awful you’re an AH”. What do you think?

She confused who’s at the wrong!

Should I start storing the toppers behind close cabinets (although she opens cabinets whenever she wants too…), label them with DOG FOOD just in case, or just move on and think about it as a funny lil incident? I don’t think I’m an AH per se but at the end of the day she did eat dog food on my watch, so, IDK. Thanks!

YIKES! That must have been some drama!

Why would the aunt blame her for her own mistake!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user knows it is not okay to open cupboards and eat whatever is in someone else’s house.

Exactly! This user knows this is exactly why you’re supposed to ask before eating someone’s food.

This user has an important hygiene question!

That’s right! This user thinks the aunt needs to stop helping herself.

This user knows she is not at fault!

Snooping can really backfire!

