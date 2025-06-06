Boyfriend has Been Homeless For A Month, But He Doesn’t Want To Tell His Girlfriend Until He’s Able To Fix It

He’s 18, recently aged out of foster care, and working two jobs while secretly sleeping in the martial arts gym where he teaches.

AITAH for hiding that I’m homeless from my girlfriend? I’m 18M and I’m dating my girlfriend who just turned 20. I’ve been in foster care since I was 13. I lucked out when I was younger, I had some good homes but the most recent one I had was really bad. I’ve been homeless for 1 month now. It’s been exhausting hiding it from my girlfriend.

One of the jobs I work is at a local martial arts gym in my city which I sneak back into at night because I have keys for lock up. I am pretty sure the owner knows I’m sleeping here because there are cameras. He hasn’t said anything. Sometimes he leaves me food. So I’m doing okay for being homeless. I’m saving up and I’m trying to find another job so I can make money faster and find a place to live. I’m staying out of trouble. I don’t drink alcohol and I don’t do drugs.

My girlfriend lives in a university dorm with a roommate. She goes to a prestigious school that she worked really hard to get into. Tonight, she said I have ‘sad eyes’ and she asked me if something was wrong. I wanted to break down and tell her everything. Instead, I said I was sleepy and hugged her then made a joke which distracted her and changed the topic.

I know in a relationship, you’re supposed to be honest. But I guess I have pride or something. All these years growing up, there were so many times I felt like I had no dignity, so it’s really hard for me to let go of this ‘pride’ or whatever you want to call it. It’s hard to explain. Besides, she can’t really help me. It would just be adding to her stress. AITAH for thinking I can find a place, get settled in, basically fix this problem and then tell her?

