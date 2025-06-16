His Aunt Has Been Insulting Him And Making His Life Difficult Since Childhood, So This Man Decided To Cut Her Off Once And For All

We all have that one toxic family member who really tests our patience.

If you had the option of cutting contact with this toxic family member, would you, or would you still keep in touch because family?

This man has an aunt who has made his life difficult ever since his childhood.

Even as an adult, she continued to insult him in front of others and say terrible things.

Once he became a father, he decided enough was enough.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not allowing my aunt to meet my son? I (45M) got married late in life. My wife and I had our first child (1M). We live in a separate state from the rest of my family. We visit them maybe once a year.

This man’s aunt made his life difficult growing up.

Growing up, my father’s sister (69F) made my life a living hell for some reason. She would be in my much older brother’s ear about how my parents preferred me over him. She would tell my parents that I would end up just like her juvenile delinquent daughter.

Even now that he’s an adult, she would still throw nasty words at him.

Now that I’m an adult, she will point out if I’ve gained weight or remind me of any mistakes I’ve made in life and generally just be nasty and badmouth me to everyone. I finally had enough during a random encounter with her while I was with a coworker.

His coworker couldn’t believe how bad his aunt was.

My coworker was singing my praises as I helped her with the transition into her new role and that I was a good friend. My aunt said that couldn’t possibly be true and that I’m bad at my job and a bad person in general. My coworker was appalled and asked if my aunt really was related to me.

His aunt went up to him during a wedding, and he completely ignored her.

Once my son was born, I put my foot down and said I would not allow this toxic relationship anywhere near my boy as I want to protect him from her toxicity. We all recently met up in my home state for a wedding. When she bee-lined to me and my son, I abruptly ignored her and went to a different part of the venue.

His family thinks he should take it easy on her.

My family generally understands my feelings towards her but thought I should have taken it easy since it was a joyous family event. My wife is firmly on my side. I want my son to have family, especially since he’s the youngest by far, but I don’t think being family is a pass to be a jerk to someone. AITA?

