His Dad Offered Another All-Expenses-Paid Holiday, But He Refused to Go, And The Real Reason Has The Family Fuming

It was supposed to be a birthday getaway—dad would cover accommodations, the rest of the family would pitch in for food and fun.

But instead of a relaxing trip, this dad ended up playing chauffeur, chef, and babysitter… while his sister and SIL slept in, drank wine, and yelled at their own kid for bothering them.

Now another trip’s on the table—and he’s drawing a firm line in the sand.

AITAH for refusing to go on holiday? Last year my Dad generously offered to take the family away on holiday to celebrate his birthday. He wanted to pay for everything agreed he could pay for accommodation we would pay for food drinks activities. Going was me wife our 2kids (9&11) sister & SIL their kid (10). Same country so all drove separately. Check in at 1PM. S & SIL arrived around 7PM. I had been to nearest supermarket while we were waiting for them bought enough food and drink for the night and morning.

SIL looked at what I had bought said she didn’t like any of it and went to the shop with my S leaving their kid with us. Came back about an hour later with food and wine just for them. Didn’t even get anything for their kid they just ate with the rest of us. Carried on like this for the week. Every night they would go to their room with several bottles of wine. Get up around midday and be unwilling to leave the house till 2ish. Everyone else including their kid would get up in morning and go out to do stuff. The first morning I told their kid to go to their room and let them we were all going out.

They got yelled at for disturbing their sleep (this was about 10AM) so we went out for a few hours came back kid then got yelled at again for going out without telling them… Managed to make it through the week without murdering anyone just about… Cut to a year later my Dad who had a lovely time with us and his grandkids wants to do the same again. S & SIL have immediately agreed envisaging another free holiday with free childcare.

Me and wife are in agreement that we are not doing it again. Will happily go away for a few days with D but refuse to be responsible for someone else’s child while they get angry. AITAH?

Vacations are meant to recharge you, not test your patience and parenting limits.

Reddit has thoughts. And most of them read NTA.

Free holiday?

More like an all-inclusive nightmare with a side of wine-fueled entitlement.

