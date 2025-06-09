His Friend Insinuated That His Dad Is Not His Biological Father, So This Young Man Started Ignoring Her Messages And Avoiding Her In Person

Skin color should not be a big deal, but some people get teased a lot for the way they look.

This young man has a friend who implied that his mom cheated on his dad simply because his skin color is so pale.

So, he started ignoring and avoiding her. Is he overreacting, or was she out of line?

AITA for refusing to answer my friend’s messages after she accused my mom of cheating? I (19M) have an extremely unusual complexion, for a Southeast Asian, that is. I have alabaster skin. My classmates have called me ‘Albino’ for years now.

My friend (19F) is the only one who hasn’t called me this. She also has always been supportive. I told her I have feelings for her eight months ago, but she rejected me. We still carried on with our friendship though.

Last week, she said something. That maybe my mom slept with an American or a European. I asked if she’s serious, and she nodded. She said it’s the only explanation that makes sense. I must have Caucasian blood to be this pale.

I told her it’s just some weird genetics thing. But she wouldn’t listen. She said it’s time I get a DNA test with my dad.

So, I haven’t answered her messages or calls. I have been avoiding her in person. She finally came over, and said I’m being petty. She said that she’s only trying to be rational about everything.

She’s making wild assumptions, and that’s not okay. She needs to apologize.

Genetics can be a mind-boggling mystery sometimes.

