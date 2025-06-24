His Girlfriend Asked Him For Space After Grieving A Loss, But When He Had Nowhere Else To Stay, They Found Themselves In A Difficult Position

When someone is grieving, it’s natural they want space, but that doesn’t mean they can expect others to just vanish.

After his girlfriend lost someone close to her, she insisted he stay somewhere else for a week.

But with nowhere to go, he found himself put in a tough spot.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not leaving apartment for a week My girlfriend just lost someone close to her and is grieving. She asked me if I’d be willing to leave the apartment so she can be alone for the week.

But to him, this was a request he just couldn’t honor.

I told her sorry, I can’t because I have nowhere to go. My family lives too far away, my friends don’t really have the space for me right now, and I don’t want to spend the money to stay at a hotel for a week.

But she’s not happy about this at all.

She’s now upset with me and says I’m making things worse. My friends are no help. They’re saying I need to give her space but also aren’t opening their homes or offering to help with a hotel. AITA for not wanting to leave?

Everyone deserves alone time, but this request crossed the line.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks he’s not in the wrong for multiple reasons.

Why doesn’t she check into a hotel?

This girlfriend doesn’t seem to have grasped the concept of living with a partner.

Maybe this request foreshadows some serious problems in their relationship.

It’s tough to support someone grieving when they’re pushing others away, but he can only do so much without a place to go.

Boundaries matter, but so does practicality.

