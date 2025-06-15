His Husband’s Elderly Chihuahua Got Sick Before A Family Wedding, So He Skipped The Ceremony To Go To The Vet Instead

Not a dog person—until life handed him a 17-year-old chihuahua.

When his sister’s wedding landed on the same day as a sudden vet emergency, this groomed-for-guilt brother chose fur over family.

But does love for a tiny, trembling lap dog justify missing “I do”?

Check it out and decide for yourself.

AITAH for missing my sister’s wedding for a dog? I (32M) am not a dog person. And the dogs I do like usually aren’t the tiny, shaky, yappy ones. But my husband (29M) and I inherited his mom’s chihuahua when she passed and, unfortunately, she’s family. She’s 17 now. She’s been with us for a year, but my husband’s mom got her when he was about 13.

Nothing like inheriting an unloved fur baby.

She was pampered beyond words. My husband talked about her as if she were his sister. We would go and visit his mom, and she’d always make a beeline to curl up into his lap. I was also slowly (begrudgingly) accepted among the lap-laying ranks. Anyway, little girl lives with us now.

This is your life now…

On the night before my sister’s wedding this past weekend, she began showing some concerning signs. We monitored her for a while, then ended up in the vet’s office the next day. My husband told me he was fine to go alone, but I couldn’t just let him. We ended up being there longer than expected and missed the ceremony. My sister is very angry at me. She said it’s ridiculous that I prioritized a dog over her wedding.

Well…

I said that if something would’ve happened to little girl while I wasn’t there, my husband would’ve been inconsolable and stranded without being able to drive himself home. AITAH?

Reddit had approximately zero sympathy.

Like, does she hear herself?

Husband could’ve been on his own…she chose violence.

He skipped her sister’s big day for a 5-pound lap dog—and now he’s surprised he’s not getting a thank-you card.

This is a tough one all the way around.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.