His Landlord Hired People To Come Paint The Kitchen, But Then All His Cooking Supplies Went Missing. – ‘Are they telling me something? Do I have to lose weight?’

You’ve probably heard of the “landlord special” before – the practice of literally just coming in and sloping a new coat of paint over everything to make a place look reasonably presentable again.

But this special takes the cake. Or at least the cake knife.

Here it is from TikTok user @12366cs:

“Dude, I don’t even know what to do. They came in and painted the place I rent at, and all my spoons and forks are gone. All my spatulas and my big spoons and everything I use for cooking, bro, they’re all ******* gone. Where the **** are my spoons, bro?”

“I had two iPhones, a pair of keys and some, like, chargers and cash in this one, right? Like, yeah, that’s there.”

“Almost everything else, all my – everything I eat with, bro. ”

“Are they telling me something? Do I have to lose weight?”

Sometimes these things get VERY special.

It’s always the last place you look.

I’m glad I’m not the only one who heard the dang beep.

Part of their white glove service?

In all seriousness though, they’re probably in the dishwasher.

Where else could they be?

