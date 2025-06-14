June 14, 2025 at 6:48 am

His Landlord Hired People To Come Paint The Kitchen, But Then All His Cooking Supplies Went Missing. – ‘Are they telling me something? Do I have to lose weight?’

by Ben Auxier

A recently repainted kitchen

TikTok/12366cs

You’ve probably heard of the “landlord special” before – the practice of literally just coming in and sloping a new coat of paint over everything to make a place look reasonably presentable again.

But this special takes the cake. Or at least the cake knife.

Here it is from TikTok user @12366cs:

A recently repainted kitchen

TikTok/12366cs

“Dude, I don’t even know what to do. They came in and painted the place I rent at, and all my spoons and forks are gone. All my spatulas and my big spoons and everything I use for cooking, bro, they’re all ******* gone. Where the **** are my spoons, bro?”

A recently repainted kitchen

TikTok/12366cs

“I had two iPhones, a pair of keys and some, like, chargers and cash in this one, right? Like, yeah, that’s there.”

A recently repainted kitchen

TikTok/12366cs

“Almost everything else, all my – everything I eat with, bro. ”

A recently repainted kitchen

TikTok/12366cs

“Are they telling me something? Do I have to lose weight?”

@12366cs

♬ original sound – …..

Sometimes these things get VERY special.

2025 05 17 15 23 21 His Landlord Hired People To Come Paint The Kitchen, But Then All His Cooking Supplies Went Missing. Are they telling me something? Do I have to lose weight?

It’s always the last place you look.

2025 05 17 15 24 09 His Landlord Hired People To Come Paint The Kitchen, But Then All His Cooking Supplies Went Missing. Are they telling me something? Do I have to lose weight?

I’m glad I’m not the only one who heard the dang beep.

2025 05 17 15 24 23 His Landlord Hired People To Come Paint The Kitchen, But Then All His Cooking Supplies Went Missing. Are they telling me something? Do I have to lose weight?

Part of their white glove service?

2025 05 17 15 24 45 His Landlord Hired People To Come Paint The Kitchen, But Then All His Cooking Supplies Went Missing. Are they telling me something? Do I have to lose weight?

In all seriousness though, they’re probably in the dishwasher.

Where else could they be?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter