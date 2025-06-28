His Manager Made Him Work The Night Shift The Day Before His Holiday Started, So He Worked One Hour The Night Before And Went Home, Leaving Them Short Staffed

When taking holiday time off at work, the company needs to honor the time off that was requested.

What would you do if you put in for a day off, but they scheduled you the night shift that started the day before and lasted until the day you wanted off?

That is what happened to the fast food worker in this story, and even when he tried to explain the problem, they wouldn’t listen.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Work the overnight before holiday starts? Sure thing! We worked at a fast food chain together that stayed open 24 hours. If you were unlucky enough to get an overnight, you start at 11pm and finish at 8am. If you are unlucky enough to get the overnights, you’re almost guaranteed to be unlucky enough to work one before your holiday. Meaning you technically work 8 hours on your first day of holiday.

Catching a flight is not something you can change.

My friend had requested their holiday in advance and stated on the request they had a plane flight that very day so could not do an overnight shift the night before. The scheduling manager didn’t care so scheduled them on an overnight anyway.

Hey, he was told when the holiday started.

Friend was angry, asked them again to change it and they refused. Friend then clarified their holiday began ON THAT DAY, to which the manager said yes. Friend then showed up for his overnight, completed one hour and clocked off at exactly midnight. When asked why they were “walking off their shift” he informed the manager that today was officially his holiday so he didn’t have to work, left the store and went on vacation as planned.

He already told them, but the refused to adjust his schedule.

Surprisingly they didn’t argue with him on it though they weren’t pleased! They tried to look as issuing a warning but had to settle with a stern “please tell us next time and we’ll sort out the problem” when he got back. I am pleased to say they are a little more cautious about giving people an overnight before their holiday time though.

It is always nice to see when a company changes their policy and learns their lesson.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about this.

This would work, but it costs an extra day of vacation.

This person found a way around the problem.

This commenter says that management knew what they were doing.

This person says it might not even be legal.

Right, they very clearly did try to tell them.

Managers will always try to make their own jobs easier, even if it hurts the employees.

