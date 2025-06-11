His Son’s Team Won The Game, But His Post-Game Play Of ‘We Are The Champions’ Didn’t Go Over Well

Being proud of your kid is natural and it’s okay to want to openly celebrate your pride.

AITA for playing we are the champions after my son won his little league baseball game? My wife and I volunteer to do the scoreboard and walk up music/announcement for my 9 year old son’s little league games. Tonight was the first night we got to do music over the loudspeaker. All night I was playing songs, like Apache by Sugar Hill Gang, Sweet Child of Mine, the Rocky theme song etc.

The entire night we had parents stopping by saying “Great choice of music” and. “That’s so much fun.” It was actually to the point where the little league umpire started doing the Fresh Prince dance to Apache on the field in-between innings! My son’s team wins the game and I look for a closing song. I figured since my son’s team, the home team won, I’ll play We Are The Champions by Queen as that’s literally what they used to play when I played junior sports and everywhere else that has a team that won. Before playing it my wife says, “Honey, I don’t think you should do that.” I said huh? Why would that be an issue? So I played it.

I was already committed to playing the song, but thought “I’m going to tell her I’m going to play it.” I never asked my wife if this was a good idea and if I had, then I would have listened. Immediately another parent says, “Turn that off right now. Just turn it off” and of course I did, with no fuss or issues. The players shook hands. We stood around all of the kids with their parents, and no one had an issue. I need to know, AITA for playing we are the champions for my son and his team to feel good after they won his little league game?

