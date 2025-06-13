His Superiors Said He Couldn’t Leave Five Minutes Early To Catch His Train Because He “Wasn’t Special,” So He Decided To Do Some Overtime Every Day Instead

There’s usually a reason why some workplaces have higher turnover. Micromanaging is one of them.

In this case, a man shares how his superiors didn’t want him to leave five minutes early, even though he had explained this was to avoid missing his train and having to wait 40 minutes for the next one.

Well, they showed him no mercy, so he found a way to take advantage of the situation.

Read the story and see what he did.

Leaving 5 mins early is too much? Okay! I leave 5 mins early to catch an earlier train that will get me home 40 mins earlier than the next train.

I had informed my boss and her boss about this two weeks prior to me actually starting to take the earlier train and both said yes. I’ve been taking this train since January.

Sounds like a good plan and he had discussed it with his boss.

Fast forward to today, and all of a sudden, my manager tells me I cannot leave early anymore because she has gotten in trouble for it. I found this weird because both her and her direct boss had given me the approval already and it’s been good four months with no issue.

Someone had a problem with that.

I then find out from a co-worker that a higher up in a totally different department happened to catch wind that I was leaving 5 mins early. They told my manager to stop letting me leave early because “I’m not special and shouldn’t be able to leave early” to catch a better train for myself. What really is the kicker here is that I come in 10-15 mins early every day and I am never late.

They were being petty, so he decided to take advantage of the situation.

But apparently 5 mins is too much of an ask so instead of leaving 5 mins early I am now leaving 15 mins later (which doesn’t affect me in any way because the next train doesn’t come for a while). So now I’m racking 2.5 hours of overtime every week between the time I come in early and stay late for pretty much no downside on my end because I’d spend that time waiting at the station regardless!

This is a person who always finds a way to make things work and I admire that.

Instead of being in a bad mood about it, he found a second way to take advantage of the situation.

