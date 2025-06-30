His Wife Likes To Party With Her Girlfriends, But He Told Her He’d No Longer Pick Her Up After Midnight

I’m sorry, if you’re an adult and you’re gonna be out until the wee hours of the morning, crash at a friend’s house or call an Uber.

AITA for not being willing to pick my wife up at 2 AM? “My wife has what are essentially house parties once a month with her friends where she gets plastered. She told me Saturday that they were doing it that night and asked if I would be OK picking her up. I’ve done this for her in the past, but felt like I needed to set some boundaries because her pickup time can range anywhere from 11:00 PM to well past 2:00 AM and it’s absolutely miserable for me because I have to spend all night in waiting mode trying not to fall asleep until she decides she wants to go home.

I told her I would be fine picking her up until midnight, but past that she would need to either stay there and I can pick her up in the morning (this is a trusted friend and she already has permission to crash there), or she can take an Uber home. She tears into me over this, the details of which I won’t go into here. She ends up apologizing for her behavior and agrees to the midnight compromise, but insists that I’m still in the wrong for not being willing to pick her up that late at night. Her friends are telling her that I was being a jerk over this, and my coworkers I’ve talked with about it have been pretty 50/50.

While I sympathize with her about not wanting to take an Uber as an intoxicated woman at 2:00 AM, I feel like I was more than reasonable with my compromise, especially considering this was at a friend’s house she could crash at if she thought she was too wasted to safely take the Uber. If there was an emergency I would still go get her (and honestly if she called at 2:00 AM and I actually woke up I would still go get her even if it wasn’t an emergency, albeit begrudgingly).

Some relevant background info is that I get up every morning at 4:30 AM because of my job and likewise try to go to bed at 8:30 PM. While I didn’t have work the next morning, I’m a bit of a stickler for maintaining my sleep schedule and get pretty anxious when it’s knocked too far off course. I was informed that this was happening the day of, so I had gotten up at the same time that morning. 2:00 AM is extremely late for me and driving can be dangerous. I can’t nap to prep for this both because I don’t want to nuke my sleep schedule and because of the wide ranging pickup times coupled with the fact that I know that I probably won’t hear my ringer if I nod off. I also try to not drink too often because of a history of problems in my family, and I had drank basically every night the week before for networking durning a work trip and gone with her the past few months to these events, so that’s why I couldn’t just go with her.”

They are definitely not seeing eye-to-eye on this one…

