His Wife Told Him About A Rude Health Insurance Representative, So He Got Him Fired From His New Job

If you got hired by another company but were still working at your old company, you know, riding out the two weeks notice, take warning from this story.

Even if you don’t care about your current job, doing a bad job might have a negative impact on your future.

One woman had to talk to a really rude health insurance representative, and when she told her husband about the experience, he was in the position to do something about it.

Don’t care about your job because you’re about to quit? So back in the early aughts I worked at a local health insurance TPA (that’s Third Party Administrator for everyone not familiar) here in Texas that was known for “Outrageous” customer service, and we really delivered. It was a great place to work until it was purchased by a large corporation, then it was just ok. Anyway, we had a wonderful lady that was in charge of company culture (we’ll call her K), and even though she wasn’t HR she was also very involved in the hiring process.

Somewhere in 2003-2005 the company did a large round of hiring, and we were picking up people from local commercial insurance companies. My wife worked at a medical office and would call those same insurance companies for benefits and / or claim status. One time in particular when she called an insurance (could have been Humana or Aetna I just don’t remember) she got a representative (we’ll call him Mr. Uncommon Name) that just didn’t care. She tried to be civil and just do her job, but he basically told her he didn’t care to help her because he’d just been hired by “Outrageous” TPA and really wasn’t interested.

So, later that evening my wife told me about the incident. The next day I went to K’s office. Me: have you seen paperwork for a new hire by the name of Mr. Uncommon Name? K: Yes!

Me: Is he coming over from (Humana, Aetna, some other insurance)? K: Yes he is. Do you know him? Me: No, but let me tell you about my wife’s experience with him yesterday. K: Say no more. Needless to say, Mr. Uncommon’s job offer was rescinded and he was back on the job market.

That representative’s rude behavior cost him a job, and rightfully so!

