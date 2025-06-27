His Wife’s Dog Boarding Business Kept Adding To His Workload, So He Finally Told Her He Was Done Helping And She Blew Up

Running a business from home can be a great way to bring in extra income, but only when everyone agrees on how the workload should be shared.

So, what would you do if your spouse started a home business and expected you to do more and more of the work, even though you have your own demanding job? Would you keep helping to be a nice guy, or would you set a firm boundary before it led to bigger conflict?

In the following story, one husband finds himself in this exact situation and is unsure if he’s overreacting. Here’s what happened.

AITAH for not wanting to help with my wife’s home business I work four 10-hour shifts at a physically demanding job in the heat, so when I get home, doing more work isn’t something I want to do. My wife is a stay-at-home mom with our 2 teenage self-sufficient kids. She wanted to start a dog boarding/day care place at our home several years ago. I didn’t have a problem with it as I love dogs, and it was a way she could contribute to the income while also being able to stay home. As the years have gone on, it has turned more into she does all of the scheduling and deals with the people, but pretty much leaves handling the dogs up to me and my son. We do all the feeding and letting out and clean up…etc.

Even though there aren’t many dogs, it’s still extra work.

Keep in mind this is not a kennel environment, it’s our home. We don’t take on that many dogs at once, but still, it’s extra work. I have brought this up to her, and she thinks it’s entirely untrue. Yet I just sent her a text letting her know I was on my way home, and she replied with a list of what needs to be done with the dogs. I replied that I’m not doing anything with the dogs, as I have been working in the heat all day, and I want some downtime. She lost it and went off on me. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why he’s upset, but her reaction was a surprise.

It’s one thing to ask for help occasionally, but it sounds like she wants to do as little as possible while they do everything.

