Homeowner Was Cleaning House With Some Noise-Cancelling Headphones, And Then A Tree Feel In His Front Yard

As someone who uses public transit often to commute around the city, I cannot tell you how grateful I am for proper noise-cancelling headphones.

But sometimes they can almost work TOO well, like in this video from TikTok user @dwightjunior:

“Alright bro, swear to god, like, Sony, you did your thing with these,” he says, holding a pair of over-the-ear Sony headphones.

“I was just cleaning and this is not a joke, not an ad. I’m dead serious.”

“I’m cleaning with these on, just like this. And I felt this thud in my feet. And it’s raining and storming, and I got – It scared me. I thought somebody hit the house. So I look out the front door, no one is out there, like nothing happened. I’m like, dang, that was thunder, that was heavy. So I’m tripping. So I go on about my business cleaning.”

“But a couple seconds, couple minutes later, I go to walk back out the door real fast and look what happened, bro. A dang tree fell literally a couple feet from where I was cleaning.”

“Listen, if you were on a fence, this is your sign. Go on ahead and get these. Sony, holler at your boy.”

Is this brave or stupid?

The end of days themselves can’t compete.

Dodged a bullet?

Maybe the age old question is finally answered.

Personally, I love rain and would probably have been listening to the storm, but you do you.

