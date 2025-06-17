June 17, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Homeowners Were Doing Some Renovations, But Then They Discovered A Series Of Mysterious Buckets In The Walls. – ‘We have no idea what’s in them at all.’

by Ben Auxier

A home being renovated

TikTok/juliairvinn

We’ve got something today that is the stuff creepypastas are made of.

It comes from TikTok user @juliairvinn:

A home being renovated

TikTok/juliairvinn

“Okay, so my parents are doing renovations in our house, and we decided to take down a middle wall and just look at what we found.”

A home being renovated

TikTok/juliairvinn

“So this is the wall, right?”

A home being renovated

TikTok/juliairvinn

“And then right in here, sealed into the wall…”

A home being renovated

TikTok/juliairvinn

“…are all these containers, and we have no idea what’s in them at all.”

@juliairvinn

AND THEYRE SEALED SHUT?? What could be in them?? #greenscreenvideo

♬ original sound – Julia ✧

Could it be human bodies?!

Or…paint?

Or maybe prepper food. (With pepper.)

Or maybe it’s someone else’s problem.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, we still have no answer!

