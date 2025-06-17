Homeowners Were Doing Some Renovations, But Then They Discovered A Series Of Mysterious Buckets In The Walls. – ‘We have no idea what’s in them at all.’

We’ve got something today that is the stuff creepypastas are made of.

It comes from TikTok user @juliairvinn:

“Okay, so my parents are doing renovations in our house, and we decided to take down a middle wall and just look at what we found.”

“So this is the wall, right?”

“And then right in here, sealed into the wall…”

“…are all these containers, and we have no idea what’s in them at all.”

Could it be human bodies?!

Or…paint?

Or maybe prepper food. (With pepper.)

Or maybe it’s someone else’s problem.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, we still have no answer!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁