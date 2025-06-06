HR Insisted On Documentation For One Employee’s Sick Leave, So He Cleverly Used His PhD To Beat Them At Their Own Game

Sometimes the most effective form of protest is simply doing exactly what you’re told.

When one overbearing HR department demanded a doctor’s note for sick leave, one employee with an advanced degree and a sense of humor decided to teach their employer a lesson in specificity.

Need a Doctor’s note for extended absence. OK! My friend had an extended absence due to the flu. HR told him that he needed a “Doctor’s note” for the extended absence.

So this friend took full advantage of the vagueness of their request.

Malicious compliance: My friend, having a Doctorate in Psychology and the title of Dr. in his name, wrote himself a note.

When HR questioned it, the friend simply pointed to the handbook.

HR wouldn’t accept this as it wasn’t from a medical doctor. However, the employee handbook did not make this distinction.

Needless to say, the handbook was quickly adjusted after this whole debacle.

HR was forced to accept the note and changed the word “Doctor” to “Practicing Medical Physician” (or something like that). I don’t remember the exact wording. At the time I thought that this was hilarious. Even more so as time goes on.

HR got their doctor’s note… just not the kind they expected.

Turns out, with a PhD and a little determination, you can outsmart any system!

Apparently.

