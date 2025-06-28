Hungover Store Manager Tries To Get Another Manager To Cover For Him, But When The Regional Manger Shows Up The Truth Is Revealed

Bad bosses are inevitable, but meeting it with a petty revenge?

Too hungover to open the store and use me as your stand in manager? Not my problem goodbye! This happened after I sorted out my college and moved onto supervising managers.

So, retail can be a hot mess at times. This hot can be compounded by incompetent and just useless managers. This story takes place 6 months after the Uselesso incident. So I was told by corporate to help / advise / keep tabs ( insert jargon here) of a manager called Donovan. Again, he is called Donovan because that’s his actual name.

However, Donovan wasn’t manager material.

Now, Donovan was just clueless as a manager. He didn’t know his earhole from his butt and couldn’t distinguish between a profit or a loss, let alone what profit margin was. He also hated me because of my job and what my position was. If you read the previous story, I forgot to mention that he was the one who signed over my commission to Uselesso as a sales manager. He got reprimanded for that which pushed back his store manager promotion by a few months.

He didn’t like me very much. Now, the issue that I had to help with or observe was the fact that the store’s turnover on Tuesdays was very low. For example, when stores were making $10,000 daily targets, this store was making $3,000 daily dollar targets. So, I get told to come in on the Mondays and see what is happening. Now, Mondays is where sales people prep the store for the weekly sale, which runs Tuesday to Monday the following week. So, it was the opening day of sales, basically.

I arrive at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, expecting the store to be open for employees to set up for the day. (Customer hours started from 8:30.) Dunnowherevan is nowhere to be found. I message and call him. Nothing. It hits 8:30…nothing… at 9, he opens the store looking worse for wear. Basically, he just opens the store, ignores customers and just tells everyone to get to work… No briefing, no nothing. He doesn’t greet me.

So, basically, I spend the time helping the salespeople and figuring out what they have to do. The poor sales people are freaking out. One guy even quit on the spot (understandable). So, I jump in. I guess my gaming and coffee session will have to wait. I help them change prices, shift displays, hell, I even dealt with yelling Karens.

All this is happening while DunnoWhereVan is passed out in the office. Now, Monday, is critical, as the store launched sales on Tuesdays. Managers always brief sales people on price changes, how to set up displays, etc. So, as I am helping doing this, the regional manager (RM) comes in. He and I have a very frosty relationship ( another story for another day). This is 12 p.m., like 3 hours after opening.

RM demands to know why I am doing this. To be fair, I bluntly told him that I am trying to help the sales people set up for the upcoming sale and DunnoWhereVan is ” busy in his office”.

The RM storms into DunnoWhereVan’s office and fireworks flew. Basically, RM saw that DunnoWhereVan was hungover and not doing his job. I report my findings to RM, and he tells me to finish helping out until 2 p.m. (my contracted hours). He, weirdly, thanks me profusely (RM doesn’t usually thank people). I finish up and go home. This is where the petty revenge comes in. DunnoWhereVan says he gave me the job because he signed off my commission to Uselesso and “helped me set myself up” as a consultant. So, basically, he tried to throw me under the corporate train because he wasn’t doing his job.

Now, Donovan was also hungover and was like this every Monday. He thought that he could get me to do his job for a couple of weeks while he could have some blowout weekends with the boys. After a long legal process, DunnoWhereVan was fired. He even had the gall to ask me for a job!

