‘I got scammed by DoorDash on Mother’s Day.’ – When A Company Offers A Special Promotion, They Need To Honor It, But That Isn’t What Happened To This Woman

DoorDash is a great service, and sometimes they offer some amazing deals to attract new customers.

This TikToker tried to take advantage of a generous Mother’s Day promotion, but it didn’t go as planned.

She starts off the video by saying, “I got scammed by DoorDash on Mother’s Day. This didn’t just happen to me, this happened to hundreds, and maybe thousands, of other people, and I came with receipts. There were so many issues with the Mother’s Day promotion, and I’m going to go through a few that I’m aware of.”

She went on to explain, “So, I bought my flowers, went to the double dash page, ordered from Ulta (and Ulta also had the banner that said $75 off gifts for mom, or whatever, I’ll put it on the screen somewhere). Built my cart, went to checkout, $75 was deducted from the total, and the remainder I paid, it was like $16.01.”

She continues on with this story, “So, $75 was deducted from my total, which made my paying total $16.01. Fast Forward to today. Today is Mother’s Day. I ordered the flowers to get delivered today. And after the flowers and my Ulta order got delivered, they decided to charge my card $74.97.”

She continued on explaining a number of other issues that she has heard people having. She ended the video by saying, “I think for me, I’ll wait till tomorrow and try to call customer support one more time. And after that, I’ll have to call my bank and dispute the charges with all my receipts.”

If you watch the full video, you will see that she has proof of all of this.

Plus, she had tons of issues trying to get in touch with customer support.

Sometimes mistakes can happen, but when an error occurs, the company should make it right. Hopefully DoorDash will honor their deals.

