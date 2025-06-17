June 17, 2025 at 8:48 am

It Took Him Until His 30’s, But He Finally Realized The Handy Trick All Tape Measures Come With

by Ben Auxier

We’d all like to think that as we get older, we get handier.

But that only actually happens if you learn stuff.

So learn along with us in this video from TikTok user @sidneyraz:

“Here’s something I wish I knew before I was in my 30s.”

“Tape measures have their length on them.”

“Three inches.”

“Oh, I wonder how long it is from you to the edge.”

“39 + 3 is 42.”

“That was so much easier.”

@sidneyraz

this makes sense but i’m not happy about it so please let me know that I’m not alone #tipsandtricks #dadhack #lifehacks #momhacks

♬ original sound – sidneyraz – sidneyraz

We weren’t all the quickest with this one.

It seems most of us were lost about this.

30’s may be mercifully young in this case.

No more folding!

That is, as long as you get a good one.

And knowing is half the battle!

