Janitor Declined To Clean A Rude Guest’s Room After Being Insulted, So Management Accused Him Of Creating Unnecessary Drama

Jobs in hospitality can wear down even the most resilient workers.

A cruise ship janitor who had been stretched thin for nearly two weeks was forced to face the wrath of an entitled guest who couldn’t be reasoned with. But the janitor’s response ended up upsetting management even further.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for refusing to clean a passenger’s cabin after they screamed at me? I work as a janitor on a cruise ship—not glamorous, but I take pride in doing it well.

Some customers make the job harder than it needs to be.

Last month, a guest stormed out of their room yelling that it smelled weird and demanded it be cleaned again.

I’d literally just finished it 15 minutes earlier.

But even when they offer to help, they’re severely mistreated.

I offered to recheck it, and they snapped, “No, someone else. Not you. I don’t want the help doing half-*** work.” I was shocked. I’d been working double shifts all week and hadn’t had a day off in 12 days.

Then he found himself in trouble with his supervisor too.

I told my supervisor I wouldn’t clean that cabin again. Now the guest filed a complaint, and my supervisor says I should’ve just done it to avoid drama. But I’m tired of being treated like I’m invisible. AITAH??

Sometimes dignity comes at a cost, but it’s a worthwhile one.

What did Reddit think?

The customer themselves demanded help from someone else, so this janitor isn’t at fault in any way.

Custodial staff deserve to be rewarded for going above and beyond, not yelled at.

You can be fired for any reason — might as well get fired for standing up for yourself.

This commenter doesn’t think too highly of cruise ships as employers.

In this instance, standing up for himself was worth it, even if it meant upsetting the chain of command.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.