June 30, 2025 at 2:48 am

LA Apparel (AKA American Apparel) Is Back With A Brand New Brick And Mortar Store, And Some Folks Are Excited

by Ben Auxier

Think back to the 2010’s. If you’re too young to do that, go do your homework.

For the rest of us, it was quite a time. And some are longing to go back.

Like TikTok user @sarahfromnewyork:

“Is this the ultimate recession indicator? Los Angeles Apparel, formerly known as American Apparel, is going to be opening a brick and mortar store location in Soho. This is very big news for annoying people. Me. In all seriousness, a huge
informative part of my adolescence was stopping by American Apparel on my way home from cool. I went to middle school in Chelsea and their Seventh Avenue location was so sick.”

“Of course, American Apparel’s ad campaigns from the 2010’s were entirely formative for so many of us.”

“Someone posted this on X, but I feel like there was just a certain juju in those American Apparel dressing rooms.”

“They’ve obviously since gone bankrupt and rebranded as Los Angeles Apparel, and they don’t currently have any brick and mortar stores, they just have their LA Factory Warehouse. I’ve been a few times. They have pretty big sales throughout the year and I’ve missed the astute ambiance of an American Apparel store so much.”

“American Apparel shopping just makes me think of Arctic Monkeys and LCD Sound System and HBO Girls era New York. Granted, this is LA Apparel, not American Apparel, but, you know, I’m personally very excited for this store opening. I’m very interested to see see how it goes.”

American Apparel and LA Apparel are different companies with the same founder, and LA Apparel is kind of a spawn of AA so excited to see how the LA Apparel stores compare to the OG AA stores! 💕 #americanapparel #losangelesapparel #nyc #soho

There was a clarifying footnote:

Can’t shoplift without a shop, yanno?

Many were on board.

Is it just the start?

We are so back.

Happy shopping!

