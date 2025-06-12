Lawyer Refused To Pay Them For Their Gardening Work, So They Left A Bad Review Online About Her And Her Company

This kind of stuff drives me nuts…

Public payback to a customer who refused to pay. “I had a garden maintenance business and had a lady, living in a very nice area, call me and ask me to do some regular visits. I was actually in the process of selling the business but made 6 visits. She was pretty bad at paying but had paid a previous invoice so I let her balance grow to about $300 before sending numerous reminders.

When she found out I was selling the business she obviously decided to try and not pay me. I was texting/ emailing her every few days and she would ignore 90% of messages and eventually asked me to stop “harassing” her stating she had COVID and would settle it the following week. I’d basically written this off in my head, not caring about the money but was angry because she’s a high profile lawyer, lives in a rich suburb and had the means to pay me. I also mentioned the situation to my Mum, who said that I shouldn’t threaten a lawyer and should just walk away. Once the business had sold, I found her lawyer profile and where she worked. This is a big company in the city and I noticed they had Google Reviews open but had zero reviews.

I left a one star review very openly stating this was not the Company but her and what had happened. By this point I’ve moved to South America for 6 months of backpacking and I didn’t really care what would happen. I got a call from Jordan, the new owner of the business, the next day saying he’d received a call and was having legal action threatened against him and asking me to remove it. I told him the situation and I asked for 24 hrs more to resolve it and if it got too heated I would take it down. He previously worked for me and I consider him a friend so thankfully he was all good with that. I quickly spoke to my brother who has a law degree. Just to make sure she was just bluffing. At the end of the day it’s not illegal to make a Google review!

I then received an email from demanding I remove it and she would pay me. I very strongly worded a response saying it will not be removed until money is clear in my account. I fell asleep then and when I woke up I had 3 more emails initially threatening me, then eventually saying that she had paid the money. Once I checked the money was in account I removed the post.

She had made it very clear that she was under extreme pressure from her firm. I’d also sent the email to their reception and I’m sure the whole office was aware of this incident and her reputation had been affected. Moral of the story: if you have a public profile don’t treat people badly in the days of the internet. I also feel especially content that I faced up with a lawyer who probably thought she could scare me and not pay and give a taste of their own medicine.”

