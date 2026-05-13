“Come Get Your Free Armani”: How One Woman’s Friend Silenced a Harassing Flatmate Applicant With a Genius Newspaper Prank

Rejecting a flatmate applicant is awkward, but some people make it a lot worse than it needs to be.

When a woman turned down a strange caller inquiring about space for his suits during her flatmate search, he spent days calling back to hurl mistreatment at her until she felt genuinely unsafe.

So her friend placed a fake ad for the very same Armani suits, listed for free with his phone number.

From there, she let the bargain hunters do the rest.

Keep reading for the full story!

Friend’s potential flatmate worried about his suits A friend of mine put an ad in the local paper looking for a flatmate and had to go through the odious task of meeting and choosing one.

This guy called her up and was sounding a little weird. He started asking her if there was enough room for his suits in the wardrobe, and she said that she thought so — but he wasn’t convinced and kept going on about it. She quickly put him in the no category, and when he asked for the address she balked and made an excuse about not knowing when she could show him. She got his number and told him she’d call him when she had time.

But the guy just wouldn’t let this go.

He called back a couple of days later after not hearing from her, and she told him that the room was taken. He got abusive and called her a number of names, so she hung up. This guy called a couple more times over the next few days to tell her what a terrible person she was. This guy was a total jerk, and my friend felt unsafe. Luckily, he only called a couple of times.

So eventually, the friends decide to get back at this rude caller.

We waited a couple of weeks and I placed an ad in the free section of the local paper. Because it was free, there was no payment for the ad and no way to trace it apart from the throwaway email address that I made. The ad read something like: “Free Armani suits. I’m going overseas and am giving away my entire collection of immaculate Armani suits. First in, takes the lot.”

He was soon flooded with inquiries.

This guy started getting calls at 5:30 in the morning from every secondhand dealer, bargain hunter, and who knows who else. I know because I called him at about 11:00am and he was going nuts. It was hilarious and I wish I’d recorded it. He figured that someone had placed the ad and gotten the number wrong. I ran the ad again the following week with the same results. 😊

Take that, weird guy!

What did Reddit think?

You can learn a lot about someone based on how they handle boundaries.

Maybe a simple “no” from the start would have been preferable.

This user only wishes they could see the guy’s reaction for themselves.

The ad may have been fake, but the karma was very real.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.