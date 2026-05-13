Hero or Meddler? Why This Subway Rider Is Sparking a Massive Debate After “Trapping” a Woman Who Skipped the Fare

Some people have no shame when it comes to trying to get something for free.

It’s infuriating to witness a crime and not feel you can do anything about it. For example, if you saw someone rushing through the subway entrance without paying, would you mind your own business or try to make sure they got caught?

Keep reading to see how this London subway passenger found a satisfying path to justice.

If you’re going to cut the line, be sure to pay Yesterday had just about the most amount of fun it’s possible to have on the London underground. I was travelling for work with suitcase and laptop bag so made for the wider gate entering the tube. There were a couple of people ahead of me with similar baggage loads, when a girl cut in front of me; not particularly out of the ordinary for London, but then quickly moved in and tail gated the person in front, without tapping in (paying). She knew she could not let her behavior go unchecked. I didn’t think too much of it, as sadly it’s a relatively common occurrence, but noticed the pretty distinctive turquoise trolley case she had in tow.