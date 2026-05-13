Hero or Meddler? Why This Subway Rider Is Sparking a Massive Debate After “Trapping” a Woman Who Skipped the Fare
by Ashley Ashbee
Some people have no shame when it comes to trying to get something for free.
It’s infuriating to witness a crime and not feel you can do anything about it. For example, if you saw someone rushing through the subway entrance without paying, would you mind your own business or try to make sure they got caught?
Keep reading to see how this London subway passenger found a satisfying path to justice.
If you’re going to cut the line, be sure to pay
Yesterday had just about the most amount of fun it’s possible to have on the London underground.
I was travelling for work with suitcase and laptop bag so made for the wider gate entering the tube.
There were a couple of people ahead of me with similar baggage loads, when a girl cut in front of me; not particularly out of the ordinary for London, but then quickly moved in and tail gated the person in front, without tapping in (paying).
She knew she could not let her behavior go unchecked.
I didn’t think too much of it, as sadly it’s a relatively common occurrence, but noticed the pretty distinctive turquoise trolley case she had in tow.
I didn’t particularly pay much attention to where she went as I tapped in myself, and by the time I looked up she was out of sight in the melee which is the London Underground.
So I did the only reasonable British thing of tutting and grumbling about the brazen theft, increasing everyone’s fairs under my breath.
A few stops later as I got to my destination I approached the similar wide barrier to tap out I noticed the same girl, and her turquoise suitcase, matching her pace to mine slightly behind me.
Then this vigilante seized the opportunity for justice.
Knowing what had happened on entry I knew it was my time to shine; I approached the wider exit gate again, tapping in with aplomb as she closed the gap to mere millimetres behind.
It was only right for me to stop dead on exiting the gate to pat down my pockets and make sure I had the wallet, passport and ticket from my onward trip.
The gate slammed shut on her.
The result was perfect!
Unable to shove past me and my baggage in time, she was left half in, half out of the gate, quite obviously having not paid her way with a tube worker heading her way to ‘help’ untangle her.
Having confirmed the contents of my pockets and not wanting to be late for my Eurostar connection I moved away without seeing if the young lady got her just deserts, but I did learn a few new words as I moved out of earshot.
Stupidly petty yes, would I do it again, absolutely.
Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.
I applaud this pun.
Good luck with that.
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Haha not all heroes wear capes.
I agree. If it’s teaching a thief a lesson, it’s not petty.
Don’t feel that way. Most subway systems are super crowded.
I doubt this action will deter the leech from doing this again, but it’s still satisfying.
If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.
Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · dumb criminals, petty revenge, picture, reddit, satisfying, subway, theft, thief, top, vigilante
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