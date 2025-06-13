Amazon Customer Claims A Delivery Person Chucked A Package Of Shampoo And Damaged His Door, And Thinks Amazon Should Pay For It

Before my current place, I lived at a half-address.

As in, rather than like, 10 Main Street, it was 10 1/2 Main Street. Getting anything delivered was a nightmare.

Still, at least I never had to endure grievous doorway injury like TikTok user @jason_w_allure:

“Okay, this video is made because, for whatever reason, the people on TikTok don’t think that that damaged the door. But that package was a bottle of shampoo.”

“Here’s the door, and there’s the damage from the box.

The container inside was a bottle of shampoo. It’s pretty **** heavy.

So dude had a pretty ******* solid aim here.

And that’s where he hit. That’s the damage to the door.”

“Is it a lot? No. But did it need to happen? Absolutely not. The whole moral of the video was it was just disrespectful, unprofessional, and not needed. When you deliver something, if you’re gonna work and do something, you do it the proper way. That’s all. It is as easy as that.”

“My door does not need to be permanently dented. That’s that.”

If he sounds oddly defensive in this video, it’s because it’s a follow-up to one in which he was roasted for maybe overreacting to the incident.

As you can imagine, this did not help.

The fact that his seems to have a door for the path that leads to his door probably didn’t boost any sympathy.

People got brutal.

Also, how big a shampoo bottle are you ordering?

And why are you getting shampoo, which can be purchased at pretty much any store, on Amazon?



It’s just the old meme.

1 like = 1 prayer.

This is a pretty wild tale.

