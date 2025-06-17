Boss Got A Call From A Company Asking About An Incompetent Former Employee Who Used Him As A Reference, So He Said The Name Doesn’t Ring A Bell

Great workers are hard to find.

What would you do if you found out a former employee you really didn’t like gave your name as a reference for another job? Would you praise the employee, be honest, or find a way out of saying anything at all?

This man received a call from a company checking about a former employee, and he’s not sure if he handled the situation well or not.

Read the full story below.

AITAH for saying that I had never heard of this person? I received a call from a company. They were checking references for someone that used to work for me. I am not sure why they put me down as a reference, but they did. If I would have had the authority to fire them, I would have done so.

This man’s former employee was lazy.

Here is why. I am not sure why I was used as a reference. This individual was a sorry worker. He generally came in late and was slow to get started. He left messes for his coworkers to clean up.

He was glad that the employee left.

He used weaponized incompetence to get out of doing things because he didn’t want to do them. He would always “forget” key tasks. I was so relieved when he moved on to greener pastures.

He said he doesn’t remember that person.

So, I get a call as a reference for this individual for a job. I told the caller that I had no memory of him working for me and I was unable to provide them with any reference.

He felt a bit guilty.

I don’t know if my answer kept him from getting the job, but I’m sure it didn’t help. Part of me feels guilty, but part of me feels like “screw them for screwing me over so much at work.” So, AITA?

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

Applying for a job? Choose your references wisely.

