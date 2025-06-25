Man Got Punched Over A Simple Order Mix-Up In A Fast Food Store, So He Took The Customer To Court

Some customers can be so crazy over the smallest things.

What would you do if a customer didn’t believe you when you corrected their order?

In this story, the situation is pretty extreme!

This man working at a fast food restaurant took a customer’s order, but there was a mixup with the order. The employee fixed the mistake, but the situation still escalated pretty quickly.

Read the story below to find out more.

That cheese will cost you $5,000 This isn’t my personal experience, but rather, the story of my classmate. He works at a fast food restaurant, and recently, he was in an altercation at work.

This man removed the extra cheese from the order when he confirmed the customer didn’t want it.

He rang up a customer’s order and added nacho cheese onto his meal, which is a little extra. He informed the customer, just to double check. And he had, in fact, misheard him. Then, promptly removed the cheese from the order.

But the customer didn’t believe that he took it out.

Well, the customer, for whatever reason, didn’t believe him. My classmate insisted that he did take the cheese off the order and he wasn’t being charged for it. The customer called him a liar.

The customer attacked him, so he sued the customer in court and won $5,000.

The customer then reached across the counter and punched him in the mouth, splitting his lip and resulting in a trip to the hospital which required stitches. Now, the customer is being taken to court on an assault charge which could get my classmate upwards of $5,000 dollars. All because of nacho cheese!

That customer really overreacted!

No one should get assaulted over nacho cheese.

