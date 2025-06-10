Man Is Annoyed At His Friend’s Pessimism And Know-It-All Attitude, So One Day He Called Him Out On It

When is it okay to call a friend out on their annoying quirks?

Imagine having a friend who is a bit of a know-it-all, but the friend doesn’t really know-it-all; he just thinks he does. Not only that, but the friend has a pessimistic view on everything as well.

Would you try to ignore this about your friend, or would you confront him about it?

In today’s story, one friend eventually can’t handle ignoring this annoying trait his friend has, but was he too rude in how he called him out?

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

AITA for telling my friend his “need to be right” attitude is why nobody likes him? My friend (M20) and I (M19) were shopping at Best Buy, he’s very technically inclined and always has to be right about purchases. In the past he’s said I’ve “wasted money on a laptop” I bought or “so and so is dumb” for buying the android over Apple. Today I walked by a pair of blue light glasses the type of ones where you don’t get as many headaches while on screens or they help you sleep, you get the idea. Basically I received them as a gift from one of my friends. It was a really nice gesture, and because I participate in frequent esport tournaments, I gave them a try. I noticed I don’t feel as rough afterwards and overall they help me feel better.

His friend doesn’t think the glasses really work.

I was talking to my friend who I know plays a lot of video games and he says “actually scientifically these have been proven to be useless, it’s all just placebo effect. Whoever bought you them, probably wasted their money and it’s not very smart.” I was annoyed, but whatever. I told him, “ for me personally they have worked and you know I do a lot of tournaments, even if it was just placebo effect the placebo affect itself is what would help me not have headaches so in turn the glasses still help.” We went back-and-forth however he is the type of person that when you start to try to prove your point, he will interrupt you and sort of give a smug smile to show that he’s not gonna listen because he thinks he’s right, continuously talking over you and laughing when you try to prove anything.

Here’s where he thinks he might’ve messed up.

I snapped and said “your pessimistic outlook is the reason why my other friend group doesn’t talk to you anymore” He got quiet and then I walked away. I think I might be the jerk because I know it’s a touchy subject for him and he feels judged when he hangs out with that other group but he’s been doing this for roughly 3 years.

This friend really does try to act like he knows more than people who clearly know more.

Some of our friends are literal pilots, and he will talk about airplanes saying he knows more than them. Some of our friends work for Google and Amazon and he will say things that he saw on the Internet and when they say it’s not true, he calls them idiots. So am I the jerk for calling him pessimistic and explaining to him that’s the reason nobody wants to talk to him?

I don’t think pessimistic is the right word to describe his friend. His friend is just an annoying know-it-all who doesn’t know-it-all.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

