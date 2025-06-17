Man Loved His Trip To The Philippines, So He Was Worried When His Friend Got Upset Over One Small Comment

Sharing travel tips can be a kind gesture.

If you visited a place you loved, would you tell friends who considered visiting the same place only the things you liked, or would you include negatives as well?

This man had a great time visiting the Philippines last year, and he recommended it to a friend

But he also mentioned one thing he didn’t like.

Now, his friends are annoyed at him because he’s being too “negative.”

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for warning my friend about the traffic in Manila after recommending they visit the Philippines? Last year, I visited the Philippines, and honestly, I loved it. The people were incredibly warm and hospitable, and the beaches were some of the most beautiful I’ve ever seen.

Naturally, I started recommending it to friends who love to travel. Recently, a friend of mine was planning a trip, and I told them, “You should try going to the Philippines. I went last year and it was amazing. The people are so friendly and the beaches are gorgeous. Just expect heavy traffic, especially in Manila.”

Well, apparently they took offense at the traffic part and said I was being “negative” and that I was ruining their excitement. They told me I should’ve just left that out and let them discover it on their own.

I thought I was just being honest and helpful. It’s not like I told them not to go. I literally said how much I loved the place! So… AITA for giving a heads-up about the traffic?

I think it was considerate to let the friend know about the traffic situation.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Even the most well-meant honesty can rub people the wrong way.

