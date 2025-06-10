Man Thinks He’s Having A Great Time Hanging Out With His Friends, But Then One Friend Calls Him A Bad Guest And Kicks Him Out Of The Party

Imagine having a great time hanging out with a friend you haven’t seen in awhile. You’re eating, drinking, laughing and socializing with other friends at his place when he suddenly turns on you and kicks you out of the party.

Would you leave, or would you confront the friend about his change in attitude and try to figure out what’s wrong?

The man in today’s story is in this exact situation, and he’s not sure why his friend kicked him out. Let’s see if we can figure it out.

AITA for not helping to clean after dinner? Or my friend TA for asking me to leave because of it? I’m honestly feeling pretty confused and conflicted about this, as it involves a close friend of mine. Yesterday was the national day in my country, which is a big holiday here, and I met up with a friend I hadn’t seen in a year. We decided to hang out in the city center, where he also had some other friends and roommates around. We went to a pub first and then headed to their place to grill, eat, drink, and socialize.

Everything seemed to go pretty well.

The dinner was going well, and everyone was drinking and having a good time. I admit I was drinking quite a bit, but I believe I was being respectful as I mostly just chatted to people and listened to conversations. I didn’t help with the cleanup after dinner, which looking back, everyone else seemed to do. I was feeling pretty drunk and felt that I would be more in the way if I’d have joined, so I just stayed on the couch, setting up music and talking.

Apparently, his friend saw the situation differently.

Then, out of nowhere, my friend told me, “Ok, it is enough. The door is over there. You’re welcome to leave.” It was in the middle of the living room. At first, I thought it was a joke, and so did another guy sitting next to me, but then my friend repeated it in a more serious tone. I was kind of shocked and just sat there for a couple of minutes, especially because there was no warning beforehand. The whole vibe shifted, and I felt unwelcome.

His friend kind of apologized later.

I decided to send him some money for the food and alcohol and left without saying anything. Later that night he texted me: “Yo, sorry for putting you on the spot in front of the others. That wasn’t right. You were being a really bad guest today, but I should’ve addressed it more privately.” An hour after he sent me that text, I responded with the following text. To be honest, I just wanted to know why he felt the need to ask me to leave.

Here’s what the text said…

“Hey, thanks for reaching out and for apologizing – I really appreciate it. Honestly, I was pretty surprised by what happened. I was genuinely happy to see you again after so long and thought we were all having a nice time together. I had no intention of being a bad guest, but I understand that my behavior might have come off wrong. I’d really like to understand better what exactly I did that was perceived as rude or disrespectful. Was it just that I didn’t help with the cleanup, or was there something more? What I remember is sitting on the couch, controlling the music, and talking to people. I was quite drunk and might have missed something, but it’s important for me to hear your side of it so I can avoid doing it again.”

He’s not sure what he did wrong.

Now, I’m just sitting here, trying to figure out if I was actually TA in this situation. It’s been a day since I sent that text, and I haven’t received anything back. Was I being rude by not helping to clean, or could the problem be that I got too drunk? I was not loud otherwise. I’d really like some insights here. Thank you.

It’s hard to know what his friend thought he did wrong since his friend didn’t specify exactly why he wanted him to leave.

