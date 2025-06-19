Employee Told His Boss That A Customer Made A Mess At Their Grocery Store, But Then His Boss Told Him The Truth

People make mistakes and cause accidents sometimes.

Imagine working in a grocery store when you notice a pile of broken glass on the floor. Would you immediately clean it up, try to find the person who did it, or tell your boss?

This man was in a situation like this, and he immediately reported the situation to his boss.

He was shocked by his boss’s response.

You did that? 😑😂 A few years ago, I used to work for a grocery store company out of state. So many wild moments came from this job. But one day, I go into the store and it’s slammed. The place looks like a tornado came through and knocked everything over on the shelves.

This man saw a flipped basket and found broken glass underneath it.

I was passing by the grocery basket rack, and there was one basket flipped upside down on the floor next to it. I went over to pick it up, and underneath is this pile of broken glass.

He walked back to the office to inform his boss about this.

A bunch of items had fallen off the shelf, and someone had literally just covered it up with a basket. I walked back to the back office and woke up my boss, and I tell him that some absolute freakin’ jerk broke something and didn’t tell anyone and literally covered it up with a basket.

His boss remembered that it was he who caused the accident.

He looked down somberly and said, “I did that.” Apparently, he bumped into the shelf and literally forgot he never cleaned it up.

Just because you’re a boss doesn’t mean you can forget your responsibility.

