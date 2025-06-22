Man Warned His Cousin About Renting A Place That’s Too Expensive, So He Refused To Bail Her Out When She Couldn’t Pay

Some lessons in life come with a price.

AITA for refusing to lend my cousin money to cover the rent on a house she insisted on renting even though I told her she couldn’t afford it? My (29M) cousin (26F) is currently in financial trouble. She moved into a house that is way out of her budget. She has no steady job and relies on odd jobs here and there. She also has a terrible spending habit. Like, she buys $6 lattes every day and eats out constantly.

He warned his cousin that the place was too expensive.

I warned her before she signed the lease that this place was too expensive. But, she insisted she “deserved a nice place.” Fast forward to three months, she can’t pay the rent. She’s now asking me (who has my own bills, student loans, and rent to cover) for money. “Just until she gets back on her feet.”

He refused to help her out, and now she’s calling him fake

I said no. I told her I love her, but I warned her from the start that this house was too expensive and I can’t be her safety net every time she makes a bad decision. She flipped out and called me a fake cousin and a snob. She said I was letting her “become homeless.”

Even his cousin’s mom is saying he’s heartless.

Now, her mom is calling me, saying I’m heartless and family should help each other. I feel like I’m being emotionally blackmailed for her financial irresponsibility. AITA for refusing to cover the rent on a house I warned her she couldn’t afford?

He is not responsible for her bad financial decisions.

Let's see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

She has to learn to take responsibility for her own decisions.

