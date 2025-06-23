Man Was Looking Forward To Camping With His Roommate, But When His Roommate’s Girlfriend Showed Up, He Found It Hard To Pretend Nothing Was Wrong

Imagine planning a camping trip for just you and one of your friends, but then you find out that your friend invited his girlfriend without telling you first.

Would you be upset, or would you think, the more the merrier?

In today’s story, one man tries to have a positive attitude about this situation, but he really can’t hide his annoyance forever.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for yelling at my roommate for ruining our camping trip? I (23M) had asked my roommate let’s (24M) if he wanted to a camping trip just the two us and he agreed. For context we have 3 other roommates and rarely get time just the two of us. He also doesn’t work unlike the rest of us, because his parents are wealthy and pay for all his expenses. My roommate because of this can do whatever he pleases all day. He also has a lot of short term relationships (male and female) and often will bring them to group hangouts.

His roommate didn’t pack very much.

When the day of the trip came I drove us both to the parking lot of the campground and we both grabbed our own things we had packed. All he had packed was one backpack with clothes and hygiene products. I get that he comes from a wealthier background but he complained for the entire walk which was less than a quarter of a mile, and he only had to make one trip. I had asked him if he could help me get the rest of the stuff but he refused which I was ok with because I didn’t expect him to.

He wanted to make the trip extra special.

I had to make around three trips because I admit I had overpacked a bit because I wanted both of us to have a good time especially my roommate because he had only ever been camping as a young kid in a camper and didn’t remember it that well. An example of one of the things I packed was a few of those packets that you put in a fire to make it colorful. By the time I got back from the second trip I noticed he was on his phone which I didn’t really mind.

There’s a surprise guest.

I was setting up the tents (two two person tents) when I saw a girl with pink hair coming near holding a Tupperware. I thought she was staying in one of the other tents but then she went up and kissed my roommate. Turns out she was my roommate’s latest girlfriend (19 F) who was also a baker and she had made a bunch of cupcakes which was what was in the Tupperware. Apparently when my roommate had been on his phone he had been inviting her to come with us.

He decided not to complain about the girlfriend joining them.

Now I haven’t mentioned this yet but I am a very optimistic person and my friends will jokingly call me a boy scout because of it. Being me I decided to make the most of the situation and welcomed her even though I was a bit hurt my friend invited her without telling me. For the next two days I was third wheeling hard, but I didn’t say anything. One night when I was sleeping I could even hear them going at it in the other tent so I decided to take a walk wade in a nearby creek.

Maybe he wasn’t being his usual happy self after all.

My roommate must have decided to take a walk too because soon he was there too. We talked casually and he decided to ask me why I wasn’t my usual upbeat self. I thought it I had been covering up how upset I was well, turns out I hadn’t.

He finally admitted what was wrong.

I told him it was nothing but he kept pestering me until I ended up yelling at him that I was upset about him bringing his girlfriend on the trip without telling me. He was quiet for a moment before telling me that I was just jealous he could get a girlfriend. At that moment I decided to walk away and hide in my tent. It’s the next day and I feel bad for yelling at him, but I genuinely felt upset at him. So AITA?

It was really inconsiderate of the roommate to invite his girlfriend on the camping trip without checking to see if that was okay first.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person calls the roommate entitled.

His roommate really isn’t very nice to him.

It doesn’t even matter if he’s jealous or not.

He really should’ve told his roommate how he felt right away.

There’s a difference between being an optimist and being a pushover.

His roommate doesn’t appreciate anything he did for him.

He got what he deserved.

