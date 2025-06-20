Man Was Trying To Find Out What Might Have Caused The Fire At A Gas Station, And The Customer’s Response Left Him Speechless

Working at a gas station can be full of surprises, and sometimes dangers.

Imagine working at a gas station when a fire breaks out. You extinguish the fire but want to know what caused it. Would you simply report the incident, or would you question the person who informed you of the fire?

This man was in this situation, so he decided to ask the customer some questions.

The customer’s answer left him completely stunned.

Darwin Award Participant I work at a gas station. This happened a bit ago. I was quietly tidying up inside and someone bangs on my kiosk window.

He yells, “FIRE!” I grab the extinguisher almost immediately and rush outside. Indeed, the area around his gas intake and the nozzle handle itself are both on fire. I spray them down and put it all out.

I had figured that we’d just had the faceplates of our pumps upgraded, so maybe it was some kind of wiring incident. But I ask him to see. Me: “Was your car on?” Him: “No.”

Me: “Were you on a cellphone?” Him: “No.” Me: “Were you smoking?” Him: “No, I’m not stupid.”

I was at a loss and was about to phone it in for someone to check on it. Then, he says, “I was just pumping and flicking my lighter, not actually lighting it.” I just stared at him, mouth agape, when he said that, and then explained that lighters make sparks which can catch gas fumes on fire.

A little spark can cause huge disasters.

