Manager Tells Employee Not To Go Home Until They Says It’s Time, So The Employee Waits Around for 2 And A Half Extra Hours

“You need to wait for a manager to let you go home”……….ok So I work at a store that sells kitchen appliances and other kitchen related stuff. Normally when we’re supposed to leave or go on break we’re supposed to tell our manager. I was helping a long line at cash and had already been there for 8 hours and assumed they had someone to cover me. I wasn’t allowed to use the walkies to ask to be covered to go home, so I quickly found my manager and told her my shift was done.

She got really mad at me and said “could you really not stay a few more minutes” I tried to tell her “I thought you had someone to cover me I can stay if you want” She then replied “no no just go, but next time you need to wait for a manager to let you go home” record scratch

This was never a rule, I asked other people who’ve worked there for years and they agreed that it wasn’t a rule. I worked again a few days later and the store was empty, my shift was over and was about to ask to go home then I remember what my manager told me. Cue malicious compliance. I continued to wander the store and slightly fix shelves, making sure I was near my manager.

After about 2 and a half hours she said “you’re still here, why haven’t you gone home?” I replied “you said I need to wait to be told to go home.” My manager looked at me as though she was mentally kicking herself. “Just go” she said. I clocked out and that’s how I got paid an extra 30$ for doing literally nothing.

